Weather gods shine on Waitangi weekend

Most of the country can expect another warm, dry holiday weekend with temperatures expected to again reach more than 30C in some places.

The main centres - including Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga and Christchurch - can all expect temperatures in the mid to high 20s, and Gisborne and Napier should reach 30C or more.

However, MetService duty meteorologist Tom Adams said many areas in the North Island will get a small amount of rain or showers tonight.

The slow-moving rain will be heavy along the west coast of both islands, south of Kawhia down through Taranaki, Manawatu and the Kapiti Coast.

However, it will "fizzle out" by Friday, bringing fine, dry weather for holidaymakers.

"Saturday, Sunday and Monday all look pretty dry for the North Island. However, the Kapiti Coast looks like one of the wetter places this weekend."

The West Coast of the South Island, including Fiordland, will also be wet this weekend.

By Monday, the slow-moving front will bring cloud to most of the North Island and drizzle to some areas.

"It's certainly not looking like there's any major weather events on the cards this week."

In the meantime, rain on the South Island's West Coast is causing a headache for the New Zealand Transport Agency with reports of several slips.

Continued below.

Related Content Watch NZH Local Focus: Part of iconic Coromandel lifestyle destroyed Shelley Bridgeman: What I learnt from a week without speaking Your views: Readers' letters

State Highway 6 is closed at multiple points including between Franz Josef and Fox Glacier where there are slips and flooding. The portion of road between Harihari and Fox is also closed.

SH73, 5km west of Otira to Kumara Junction is also closed because of a slip. However, the road will be opened each hour on the hour for 10 minutes. Motorists can expect delays.

Heating up

Auckland - Temperatures to remain around 25C and 26C until Monday

Hamilton - Set to gradually increase each day, from 24 today to 28 on Sunday

Tauranga - Temperatures similar to Hamilton, peaking at 28C on the weekend

Wellington - Low 20s, however suburbs could reach up to 25C

Christchurch - 22 today, cooling to 19 on Thursday, before peaking at 27 on Saturday

Dunedin - remains cool until Friday when it gets 21C and 25 on Sunday

- NZ Herald