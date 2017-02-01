8:08am Wed 1 February
Anna Leask
Trial for man accused of murdering elderly Te Atatu woman

Cunxiu Tian was allegedly murdered in her Te Atatu home. Photograph supplied.
The man accused of murdering elderly Te Atatu woman Cun Xiu Tian in her family home will go on trial this morning.

Jaden Lee Stroobant, 19, will appear in the High Court at Auckland at 10am.

He is charged with murdering the 69-year-old grandmother in her Glenvil Lane home on January 15 last year.

He also faces two charges of sexual violation.

Suppression orders prevent the Herald from publishing details about the specifics of those charges.

Tian was home alone at the house she shared with her daughter and son-in-law when Stroobant allegedly killed her.

Her daughter found her dead in the home several hours later.

Stroobant has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He is due in court at 10am before Justice Graham Lang and a jury, which will be empanelled shortly after 9am.

- NZ Herald

