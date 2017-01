Ben Hill is a reporter for The New Zealand Herald

A Spark store was ram raided in Auckland this morning.

A stolen Subaru Forester smashed through the doors of a Countdown supermarket to get into the Spark shop, on the ground floor of the Cider Building on Williamson Ave, Ponsonby, just after 4am.

The thieves took off with an unknown number of cellphones, and left the car at the scene.

The car has since been towed and will be examined by police.

A police spokeswoman said no one appeared to have been injured.

- NZ Herald