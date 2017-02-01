Clinics set up to test children after health contamination scare at school dental clinic

Emergency clinics are being set up to deal with a large dental health scare affecting around 2500 South Auckland children.

Children treated at the Pukekohe Intermediate dental clinic between September 13 and January 23 may be at risk of hepatitis and HIV after a contamination scare.

The Counties Manukau District Health Board is blaming malfunctioning dental equipment for exposing children treated at the clinic to unsterilised water, possibly containing blood or saliva.

An investigation is under way into the exact nature of the problem and how it happened.

Two specialist blood testing clinics will open at 9am for children who have been treated at the Pukekohe dental clinic over the past five months.

Public health nurses will be at the Pukekohe Intermediate clinic and at Pukekohe Hospital testing for hepatitis B and C, and HIV.

First results will be available within two days.

The clinics will initially be open 12 hours a day, every day of the week.

Continued below.

Related Content Dental warning: Hepatitis, HIV risk Shelley Bridgeman: What I learnt from a week without speaking Watch NZH Local Focus: Part of iconic Coromandel lifestyle destroyed

Meanwhile, upset and worried parents have turned to social media saying will they turn up at the school this morning demanding answers after their children were potentially exposed to the blood-borne diseases.

Concerned mum Jordan Sherwin said her son had been to the clinic during the time period and she was furious.

"I will be down there at 8am demanding all tests and an explanation. How could this go unnoticed for four months? Who is at fault? Why did I have to find out via social media? Absolutely disgusted with Waitemata DHB and ARDS [Auckland Regional Dental Service]!"

Another parent said the health scare had left parents feeling helpless and upset.

"One parent I know is crying her eyes out worrying over it," a mum wrote in an email to the Herald.

"I have children who visited through this period and now face a night worrying about it," she wrote.

"This may sound dramatic but when you read this and know your child/children are part of it, I think any parent would more than understand our being upset right now."

Many parents were critical it had taken more than a week for the health service to notify the public about the contamination.

This morning the health board's chief medical officer Dr Gloria Johnson said every child who was treated at the clinic would be contacted in the coming days.

"We will be aiming to contact every child and family individually within the next seven days and they will all be offered an individual face-to-face appointment and we're aiming to have that done within the next three weeks," said Johnson.

She said the health authorities understood the widespread concern the risk of infection was tiny.

"We understand completely their concern. We certainly understand though that it's going to be a very anxious time for parents. We do want to reassure them that the risks really are extremely low."

She said parents could call healthline at any time during the day as well as the health board call centre. Both were briefed about the situation.

Johnson said it was a major health issue because of the large number of children involved.

Families would get results within 48 hours.

The scare involves children who have had a procedure involving compressed air, a drill, extraction or suction.

Staff at Pukekohe Intermediate School say they were only told about a medical health scare affecting their students yesterday afternoon.

A health nurse briefed staff and assured them parents of at-risk children would be notified today.

Year seven pupils are returning to school today.

The dental service and Counties Manukau Health are encouraging distressed families to contact Healthline on 0800 611 116 or talk to their GP if they require further information or support.

- NZ Herald