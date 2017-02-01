6:46am Wed 1 February
Former police association boss Greg O'Connor seeks Labour Party nomination

Greg O'Connor has announced he wants to stand for Labour in the Ohariu electorate at this year's general election. Photo / File
The former head of the police association is seeking the Labour Party nomination for Ohariu, a seat held by Peter Dunne for more than 30 years.

Greg O'Connor today confirmed he wanted to be the Labour candidate for the Wellington electorate in this year's general election.

He said as a long-time resident and active community member standing as a political representative was a natural fit.

"For the last 20 years, I have successfully advocated for police officers nationally and internationally, and I now seek to use those skills to represent the people of Ohariu.

"I want to be part of a government which is focused on ensuring all New Zealanders receive proper housing, education, health care and jobs; and part of a government that strives for a safe and secure society for all its members," said O'Connor.

"I have a strong sense of social responsibility, and the ideals and ethos of the Labour Party, which demand a fair go and opportunities for all New Zealanders, made the decision to join them a natural one."

O'Connor said it would be a challenge to beat the long-serving incumbent, but he would have an enthusiastic and talented team to work with to bring a fresh approach to representing Ohariu and would use his strong advocacy skills to represent the people of the electorate.

- NZ Herald

