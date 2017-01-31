Probe into rising petrol margins on cards, suggests Energy Minister Judith Collins

Energy Minister Judith Collins has signalled there could be announcement made next week about an inquiry into rising petrol margins.

The Automobile Association today called for fuel companies to explain to motorists why the national price of fuel rose 5 cents per litre during January, despite no increase in commodity prices or a drop in the exchange rate.

Collins, who became Energy Minister at the end of 2016, said ensuring a competitive market was the best way to keep fuel costs down and she would be discussing this with Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment officials today.

"I will be taking some suggestions through to my colleagues, but I think there will be some actions announced next week," Collins told Fairfax.

"I am like any other person in New Zealand concerned if these margins continue to rise when there seems little justification for it.

"I will get to the bottom of this and next week I expect to have something to announce."

AA spokesman Mark Stockdale said the rise in fuel costs was "most unusual".

​"Normally retail prices rise following an increase in the cost of importing fuel, but that wasn't the case in January.



"While commodity prices did rise in December, they have since fallen slightly while the New Zealand dollar has strengthened by over three cents. If anything, the retail price should have fallen, not risen by five cents."



Some service stations had been substantially discounting fuel, selling it for under $1.70 a litre.

"At those prices, the service stations are selling it at or below cost. The AA suspects the rise in the national price - excluding any discount - is to help cover the cost of selling fuel at substantially lower prices elsewhere, and we'd like the fuel companies to confirm that."



AA members were very confused by the large range of pricing, Stockdale said.

"The AA believes the current high margins, and the unexpected January price rises, warrant further investigation...



"The last time fuel company margins came close to the current level, the Government put the fuel companies on notice and asked them to justify the high margins.

