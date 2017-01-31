9:01am Tue 31 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Fears of bikie gang war in Darwin after Mongrel Mob 'invade' the city

By Nelson Groom

NT police are monitoring a newly established chapter of the Mongrel Mob, who have been pictured partying and wearing the gang's patches in Darwin nightclubs. Photo / Facebook
NT police are monitoring a newly established chapter of the Mongrel Mob, who have been pictured partying and wearing the gang's patches in Darwin nightclubs. Photo / Facebook

New Zealand's most notorious gang the Mongrel Mob is on a violent collision course with Australian outlaw bikie clubs after invading the Northern Territory.

NT police are monitoring a newly established chapter of the gang, who have been pictured partying and wearing the gang's patches in Darwin nightclubs.

Police received reports of Mongrel Mob members brawling with Hells Angel bikies (pictured: Darwin members of the gang with Rebels bikies). Photo / Motorcycle Clubs Darwin N.T Facebook
Police received reports of Mongrel Mob members brawling with Hells Angel bikies (pictured: Darwin members of the gang with Rebels bikies). Photo / Motorcycle Clubs Darwin N.T Facebook

Police received reports of Mongrel Mob members brawling with Hells Angel bikies and members of the public on various nightclub.

An NT Police Spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia the Mongrel Mob poses a significant threat.

"In NZ the gang is largely involved in violent crimes, property crime and street level drug dealing."

The spokesperson confirmed the gang has been involved in a number of nightclub assaults but said police have received no complaints as yet.

"At present we are monitoring the gang's activities and building our intelligence holdings."

Social media posts show the gang have spread its tentacles into Melbourne, Sydney and the Gold Coast. Photo / Mongrel Mob Australia Facebook
Social media posts show the gang have spread its tentacles into Melbourne, Sydney and the Gold Coast. Photo / Mongrel Mob Australia Facebook

Continued below.

Related Content

The Mongrel Mob is infamous for their bloody gang with rival The Black Power gang. Photo / Mongrel Mob Australia Facebook
The Mongrel Mob is infamous for their bloody gang with rival The Black Power gang. Photo / Mongrel Mob Australia Facebook

The new Darwin chapter is believed to have been was created three months ago by a New Zealand man with bikies ties who is employed by oil company Inpex.

The Mongrel Mob, infamous for their bloody gang with rival The Black Power gang, have been pictured in several social media posts from the Opium nightclub in Darwins' Mitchell St.

However after police raised suspicions the gang had ties to the nightclub's staff, the venue has gone up for sale online.

The online advertisement cites "genuine non business reasons for sale", with a A$1.2 million plus stock at value price tag with Finn Business Sales NT.

Gangs and Organised Crime Division Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Stringer warned the public to remain vigilant of the group. Photo / Facebook
Gangs and Organised Crime Division Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Stringer warned the public to remain vigilant of the group. Photo / Facebook

Opium owner Lenno Savage has vehemently denied the staff have any links to the brutal gang.

Police have warned the public to remain vigilant of the group, which has established chapters across Australia.

The gang has created its own patch for Australian members. Photo / Facebook
The gang has created its own patch for Australian members. Photo / Facebook

Social media posts show the gang have spread its tentacles into Melbourne, Sydney and the Gold Coast, where members brandish an Australian patch.

Earlier this month New Zealand Police made multiple arrests at the funeral of a Mongrel Mob member after shots were fired at the procession on its way to the crematorium.

- Daily Mail

By Nelson Groom

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 31 Jan 2017 09:46:37 Processing Time: 83ms