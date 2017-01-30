Child, 10, dies in tragic circumstances in West Auckland

A 10-year-old child has died in tragic circumstances in West Auckland.

The Herald has been told of the death in Swanson on Friday night.

Police Inspector Brett Batty confirmed the child's death.

"There are no suspicious circumstances and the matter has been referred to the coroner," he said.



"This is an absolute tragedy. The thoughts of the community and local police are with the family.



"Waitakere Police remain in contact with the family and are providing support as required."

The father of one of the child's friends posted on Facebook last week saying he was shocked.

"What do our children know of death? Do they fully understand the concept of death?

"So tonight we going to have a family meeting about death ... and what our children really know about these subjects.

"What do your kids know? Maybe it is time for a chat with your loved ones as well?"

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

- NZ Herald