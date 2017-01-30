Two serious truck crashes close roads in Timaru and Taranaki

Two serious truck crashes - one involving a chemical spill - have closed roads in Timaru and Taranaki this morning.

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious truck and trailer crash on State Highway 1, Orari-Rangitata Highway, north of Timaru.

The police serious crash unit was in attendance at the crash and the road was closed, with diversions in place at McLellan Rd and Old Main South Rd.

It was unclear whether anyone had been injured.

Meanwhile, fire crews were cleaning up a section of State Highway 3 following a collision between two trucks at the intersection of SH3 and Lower Dudley Rd in Inglewood, south of New Plymouth.

One of the trucks involved in the crash, which happened shortly after 8am, was carrying transporter drums holding a hazardous chemical, a number of which have split on the road.

There were no injuries.

State Highway 3 was closed between Tawa St, Inglewood, and Durham Rd, Norfolk, while the spillages were cleaned up, with diversions in place.

- NZ Herald