Boat falls on Auckland's Tamaki Drive, strong men lift it

When Courtney Agate came across backed-up traffic on a busy Auckland road this evening, she thought there may have been accident.

Instead, a group of men were trying to move a boat which had fallen off its trailer into the middle of Tamaki Drive by Okahu Bay.

"I thought, 'that's an interesting place to park a boat'," Agate said.

It was about 5.30pm and around five men were trying to lift the boat and carry it to the side of the road.

The trailer had been moved to the side of the road.

"There was a bit of back up in traffic, but you could get around it," Agate said.

"A lot of people were stopping to have a look and see what was going on."

The Police Media Centre didn't have any record of police attending the incident.

- NZ Herald