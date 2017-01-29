Missing Auckland woman Carissa Avison, 21, photographed at North Shore Hunting and Fishing store

A young Auckland woman missing since Thursday morning was photographed at a Hunting and Fishing store a couple of hours after she was last seen.

Carissa Avison, 21, was last seen leaving her home on Dockside Lane, in the centre city, about 8.30am on Thursday.

The alarm was raised after she failed to show up for her job at Auckland Transport, which was out of character for her.

Police confirmed she was at the Hunting and Fishing store on Holder Place in Rosedale on the North Shore around 10am.

The store owner, Peter Francis, said she was only in the store for a short time.

He confirmed she had made a purchase but wouldn't disclose what she had bought.

Security camera footage shows her entering the building, and exiting a lift.

She received a ride to Coast Rd in Muriwai on Auckland's West Coast after leaving the store. She arrived there about 11am.

Police are working with the driver and her family to find out where she may have been heading.

Carissa has previously visited Muriwai so will know the area, police said.

She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black 3/4 length pants and black Nike shoes.​ She was carrying a dark blue Country Road canvas duffle bag.

A police spokeswoman earlier confirmed to the Herald they were "following one inquiry" but would not be drawn on whether police suspected any foul play.

Her brother Tyler Avison said she did not have a history of failing to be in regular contact and her disappearance was out of character.​

He understood she would be going to her job at Auckland Transport on Thursday, but said she often went to Muriwai Beach and he had searched the beach area yesterday.

He was determined to continue searching for Carissa.

"That's all I can really do."

Carissa is of slim to medium build and has a Japanese scripture tattoo on her left forearm.

She has contacts in Papamoa, Southland and the wider Auckland region, but is not known to have access to a vehicle.

An Auckland Transport spokesman said they wouldn't comment on her role with the company while the police investigation was underway.

Police want anyone who may have seen Carissa or has any information about where she might be to call them on (09) 302 6400 or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.​

- NZ Herald