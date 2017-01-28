Long weekend traffic clears near Puhoi

By Nikki Preston

Traffic near the Puhoi tunnel on State Highway 1 is back to normal after north-bound motorists faced delays this morning.

New Zealand Transport Agency said the queues disappeared just before midday.

Motorist Samantha Lochery was heading south about 11am and was watching the traffic crawling north. She labelled it "traffic insanity" and said it was heavy between Warkworth and Puhoi tunnel. "There was no reason for it and it started getting heavier and heavier and heavier to the point it was actually stopped."

Meanwhile Wellington motorists are being warned there could be delays as people head to the Shiny Side Up Bike Fest from 10am-4pm at Southward Car Museum in Paraparaumu today.

There are also strong wind warnings in place on the Rimutaka Hills with the NZTA warning people travelling in a high-sided vehicle or motorcycle to take extra care.

Meanwhile the NZTA has reminded motorists to plan ahead to avoid the traditional busy travel times this Auckland Anniversary weekend.

NZTA advised motorists said those heading back to Auckland on Sunday or Monday were likely to be delayed by heavy traffic volumes.

The busiest travel times for those heading back to Auckland would be from about lunchtime through until the early evening.

"If you can plan your travel outside of these times you'll be giving yourself a much less stressful start to the weekend and help ease congestion levels for everyone else," NZTA Auckland highway manager Brett Gliddon said.

The Northern Gateway Toll Road on State Highway 1 north of Auckland was expected be one of the busiest roads with more than 21,000 trips a day recorded during previous anniversary weekends.

