Auckland woman Carissa Avison remains missing after disappearing three days ago

The family of a young Auckland woman have posted heartfelt pleas for information about her whereabouts after she disappeared three days ago.

Carissa Avison, 21, was last seen leaving her home on Dockside Lane, in the centre city, about 8.30am on Thursday. She was wearing a white T-shirt, black 3/4 length pants and black Nike shoes.​

A police spokeswoman told the Herald Avison remains missing today.

Friends and family have shared photos about her on social media in the hope of gaining more information on her whereabouts.

A family member posted on Facebook that they were "desperate" to find her.

"We would be so grateful for any clues," the post read.

The alarm was raised after she failed to show up for work, which is out of character for her.

Carissa is of slim to medium build and has a Japanese scripture tattoo on her left forearm.

She has contacts in Papamoa, Southland and the wider Auckland region, but is not known to have access to a vehicle.

Police want anyone who may have seen Carissa or has any information about where she might be to call them on (09) 302 6400 or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- NZ Herald