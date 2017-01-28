12:18am Sun 29 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Police pursuit ends in crash, one killed, five injured

Crash at the intersection of Great South Road and Cavendish Drive tonight. Photo / Sourced from Facebook/Radio Tarana
Crash at the intersection of Great South Road and Cavendish Drive tonight. Photo / Sourced from Facebook/Radio Tarana

One person has died and five others are injured - one critically - after a car fleeing police collided with two other vehicles at a South Auckland intersection.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman confirmed one person had died, one person was critically hurt, and three more had serious injuries. Another person was in a moderate condition.

The crash happened after police attempted to stop a black saloon car on Great South Rd about 10.30pm. The vehicle fled and a short police pursuit ensued, a police spokesman said.​

At the intersection of Te Irirangi Dr and Cavendish Dr, within 1km of where police tried to pull the car over, it crashed, letting off a loud bang.

No patrol cars were involved in the crash, a police spokesman said.

A Fire Service spokeswoman said three cars were involved in the collision and three people were trapped in one of the vehicles and had to be freed by firefighters.

An employee at the nearby Caltex said he saw a car speeding along Great South Rd, heading north.

An undercover police car was on the scene within 10 seconds, the employee, Dilpreet Singh, said.

"I heard the noise it was very loud. When it collided, there was a car, an undercover cop, heading to the north."

Agnes Morunga, who works ​at the nearby Carl's Jr fast food restaurant said several police cars were on the scene.

​"We can see all the lights flashing."

The lights at the intersection went out after the crash, Morunga said.

Police said motorists should avoid the area because parts of the road would be closed.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 29 Jan 2017 00:18:28 Processing Time: 10ms