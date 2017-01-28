Police concerned for missing Auckland woman Carissa Avison

Police are concerned for the welfare of a young Auckland woman who has been reported missing.

Carissa Avison, 21, was last seen leaving her home on Dockside Lne, in the centre city, about 8.30am on Thursday January 26 2017. She was wearing a white T-shirt, black 3/4 length pants and black Nike shoes.​

Friends and family members raised the alarm after she failed to show up for work, which is out of character for her.

Avison is of slim to medium build and has a Japanese scripture tattoo on her left forearm.

She has contacts in Papamoa, Southland and the wider Auckland region, but is not known to have access to a vehicle.

Police want anyone who may have seen Avison or with any information about where she might be to call them on (09) 302 6400 or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

