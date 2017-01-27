AOS at Napier streeet where a wanted man has barricaded himself in a house

The Armed Offenders Squad is swarming a Napier street where a man has barricaded himself in a house.

Police have cordoned off roads around the property on Bristol St in Tamatea and fired tear gas into the house.

A Police spokeswoman said there was a warrant out for the man's arrest.

It is undersood he has been on the run from police for a week.

There was a "sound like gunfire" earlier this evening, but the Police spokeswoman said there hadn't been any shots fired.

Tear gas canisters were fired at the scene where there is a heavy armed police prescence and dog units, Fairfax reported.

A St John spokesman said they had been asked by police to be on standby at a safe point near Bristol St.

Residents have been blocked from returning to their homes.

Kane Wyman lives next door to the property where the man is holed up.

He was told by police to leave his house at 7.30pm.

Before leaving, he heard police calling out the name of the man inside.

Meanwhile, an elderly resident told Fairfax the incident was "terrifying".

"It's quite scary. Our immediate neighbours were evacuated, the police said we need to stay inside, we're okay here."

