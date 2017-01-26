Elderly couple flung over fence in Mt Eden hit and run

A woman saw an elderly couple "fly over" her fence after they were hit by an out-of-control car in the Auckland suburb of Mt Eden this evening.

The young male driver of the silver Suzuki Swift then fled the scene on foot.

The woman, who asked not to be named, was at her Oaklands Rd home when she saw the incident unfold just before 5pm.

"The car was driving at a high speed. I don't know how it lost control but it knocked them right over the fence into our garden."

The couple, in their 70s, were Oaklands Rd residents walking to their home further down the quiet suburban street, the woman told the Herald.

"The driver took off," she said. "I knew I couldn't go after him and help the couple [as well] so I yelled out to him, 'Stop! Come back here!'"

The man was "badly hurt". He had broken bones and appeared to have a head injury. He was taken to Auckland City Hospital in serious condition by St John Ambulance.

He was in a stable condition, but still in the emergency department as of 9pm.

Continued below.

Related Content Susan Parry: Bowel screening is using the latest and best method Your views: Readers' letters Identity of Hibiscus Coast's nude runner exposed

The woman was assessed by ambulance staff but was not transported to hospital.

"A couple of others came out on the street when it happened so I yelled to them to call 111. The ambulance got here really quickly then two police cars with four officers came."

A Police spokeswoman said police located the car when they arrived but the driver had fled.

She said police had an idea of who the driver was and were currently locating him. She confirmed the driver was a young man.

Police cars were involved in a pursuit in Mt Eden and the police's Eagle helicopter was seen in the air over the suburb about 9pm.

Anyone know what's happening in Morningside/Western Springs? Cop chopper isn't going away... — Adam Cooper (@adamcoopnz) January 26, 2017

The Police spokeswoman confirmed police were chasing a person who had fled from police, but she was unsure if it was the alleged hit-and-run driver.

The hit-and-run car has been impounded.

- NZ Herald