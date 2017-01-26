4:51am Fri 27 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

$7 million upgrade for one of Auckland's most dangerous intersections

The proposed outlook for the Tamaki Drive and Ngapipi Rd intersection. Photo / Auckland Transport
The proposed outlook for the Tamaki Drive and Ngapipi Rd intersection. Photo / Auckland Transport

One of Auckland's most dangerous intersections is in for a $7 million upgrade.

An independent hearings panel has given the go ahead for safety improvements to be made to the intersection of Tamaki Drive and Ngapipi Rd.

In the past five years, 21 crashes have been recorded at the intersection - 13 of which resulted in injury.

It is the 10th ranked intersection in the country for crash risks.

The work will start in April at a total cost of $7 million.

The proposed outlook for the intersection of Tamaki Drive and Ngapipi Rd. Photo / Auckland Transport
The proposed outlook for the intersection of Tamaki Drive and Ngapipi Rd. Photo / Auckland Transport

The upgrade will include improvements to lighting, signage, the pedestrian crossings and stormwater.

"We plan to re-configure the traffic lanes to make it safer for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians," Andrew Scoggins, of Auckland Transport, said.

"We will put in traffic signals and on-road cycle lanes on Tamaki Drive, these works are essential to make this intersection safer."

About 30,000 vehicles use the intersection every day.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 27 Jan 2017 04:59:40 Processing Time: 28ms