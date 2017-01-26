$7 million upgrade for one of Auckland's most dangerous intersections

One of Auckland's most dangerous intersections is in for a $7 million upgrade.

An independent hearings panel has given the go ahead for safety improvements to be made to the intersection of Tamaki Drive and Ngapipi Rd.

In the past five years, 21 crashes have been recorded at the intersection - 13 of which resulted in injury.

It is the 10th ranked intersection in the country for crash risks.

The work will start in April at a total cost of $7 million.

The upgrade will include improvements to lighting, signage, the pedestrian crossings and stormwater.

"We plan to re-configure the traffic lanes to make it safer for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians," Andrew Scoggins, of Auckland Transport, said.

"We will put in traffic signals and on-road cycle lanes on Tamaki Drive, these works are essential to make this intersection safer."

About 30,000 vehicles use the intersection every day.

- NZ Herald