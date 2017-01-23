Crash on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway causes delays

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway early this evening.

The NZ Transport Agency posted a photo of long queues near the Maioro St off-ramp, near Dominion Road.

"A crash is blocking the left lane northbound on the Sth Wstn Mwy just prior to the Maioro St off-ramp.

"Expect delays from Dominion Road,'' NZTA said on its Twitter page.

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured in the crash.

NZTA notified motorists about the crash about 5pm.

Authorities said about 5.50pm that the crash was now only partially blocking the left lane of the motorway.

However, traffic was congested from Hillsborough Rd, the NZTA said.

A police spokeswoman said a motorbike was involved in the accident.

The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries.

Police said there was nothing to suggest any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

- NZ Herald