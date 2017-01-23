State Highway 2 reopened after fatal Hawke's Bay truck crash

By Anneke Smith, Christine McKay - Hawkes Bay Today

State Highway 2 in central Hawke's Bay has reopened after a truck left the road killing two people early this morning.

Police confirmed a 40-year-old man and his 7-year-old son died when a truck left SH2.

A Weatherell Transport truck and trailer left the road and plummeted down a cliff 5km north of Norsewood about 12.30am.

The accident site, on the hill just north of the Manawatu River bridge, was congested this morning as tow trucks and an arborist worked to prepare the area for a crane to lift the truck and trailer from its crash site.

Police said the road reopened just before 5.30pm. The speed limit is 30km/h and motorists are asked to adjust their driving conditions as roads are wet.

Acting Area Commander Inspector Dave White thanked drivers in the area for their patience and the contractors who had a mammoth job to remove the truck and clear the roads.

The road had more traffic than usual due to the long weekend in Wellington.

The cause of the crash is unknown and the serious crash unit is investigating while police notify next of kin.

The deaths will be referred to the Coroner.