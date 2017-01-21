Police seek Hamilton teenage trio in relation to aggravated robberies

Hamilton police are seeking three teenagers they believe might have information about a series of aggravated robberies this summer.

Police would like to speak to Devonte Mihinui, 16, Hone Grace, 16 and Kahlanie Bishop, 18, about robberies in December and January.

Members of the public were urged not to confront the teens but to alert police to any sightings.

Anyone with information should also contact Detective Sergeant Scott Neilson at Hamilton Police Station on (07) 8586 200 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- NZ Herald