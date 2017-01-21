1:40am Sun 22 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Police seek Hamilton teenage trio in relation to aggravated robberies

Devonte Mihinui, 16, Kahlanie Bishop, 18 and Hone Grace, 16. Photos / Supplied
Devonte Mihinui, 16, Kahlanie Bishop, 18 and Hone Grace, 16. Photos / Supplied

Hamilton police are seeking three teenagers they believe might have information about a series of aggravated robberies this summer.

Police would like to speak to Devonte Mihinui, 16, Hone Grace, 16 and Kahlanie Bishop, 18, about robberies in December and January.

Members of the public were urged not to confront the teens but to alert police to any sightings.

Anyone with information should also contact Detective Sergeant Scott Neilson at Hamilton Police Station on (07) 8586 200 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 22 Jan 2017 04:08:11 Processing Time: 43ms