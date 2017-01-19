Watch: Wild ride for passengers on board plane as it lands in hurricane force winds

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Who could blame this pilot for wanting a cup of tea and a lie down after landing in such hairy conditions at Wellington Airport this morning?

An early morning Jet Star flight JQ251 from Auckland took two attempts to land in the capital as winds of nearly 120 kph barrelled through the runway.

A video has emerged of grateful passengers on board the domestic flight clapping the pilot for his skill in getting the plane down safely.

#wellington Jet Star flight just managed to land in that wind. Captain to ATC "I'm going to go and have a cup of tea and a lie down" — Ian Apperley (@ianapperley) January 18, 2017

Planespotters watched as the aircraft aborted its first attempt due to the wild weather.

It then flew a large loop back into Cook Strait before successfully landing on the second attempt, buffeted by the severe gusts as it made its final approach.

Nervousness was replaced by relief with spontaneous applause ringing out in the cabin as the plane touched down.

- NZ Herald