Staff have been evacuated from a Countdown supermarket at Warkworth north of Auckland, because of a chemical leak.

A Fire Service spokesman said a rubbish bin was on fire, which is believed to have been caused by tubs of a chlorine product splitting open.

"Crews are donning level three splash suits to put out the chemical reaction." he said.

Three fire trucks from Warkworth, a hazardous materials unit and support crews are at the scene.

Neville St is closed.

- NZ Herald