Identity of Hibiscus Coast's nude runner exposed

The mystery runner snapped jogging in the nude on Sunday night is in Rarotonga after his daring dash won him a week-long holiday.

A photo taken of the man from behind running along Whangaparaoa Rd caused a stir on a Hibiscus Coast Facebook page earlier this week, with many wondering who he could be.

Turns out it was Niklesh Mani, who was taking part in a competition run by wannabe stuntman Johnny "Danger" Bennett to win a free trip to Rarotonga.

Bennett made headlines in 2015 after surfing atop a taxi over the Harbour Bridge.

When the Herald spoke with Bennett on Monday he said at that point he had not seen an entry matching the photos online.

A photo posted by Mani yesterday shows the pair about to fly out, passports at the ready.

The SnapChat competition dared people to streak somewhere in public and send video of them doing it to a SnapChat account.

According to a post of Mani's on Facebook, 17,000 Kiwis entered.

"I'm off to RARO," he wrote.

"Thank you to the lady walking her dog and everyone else for the love and support.

"[W]as awesome to see all the positive reactions and funny comments towards it."

He will spent a week in Rarotonga partying, and was looking forward to "bring[ing] on the mayhem".

The lady walking her dog was Hibiscus Coast local Angela French, who said she thought the sight was hilarious, so snapped a few pictures.

Her original photo received more than 800 likes on the Hibiscus Coast Community page and more than 100 comments.

Some asked French to post more photos after she said she had them, but she did not oblige.

Mani thanked French for helping him win the competition, promising to bring a bottle of her preferred liquor back through duty free.

- NZ Herald