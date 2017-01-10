NZME newspapers affected by print plant issues

Technical issues at NZME's Auckland print plant have impacted on production of several newspapers, including the NZ Herald, today.

The electrical issues mean the Northern Advocate and Northland Age newspapers have not been published - and the NZ Herald is available in the Auckland region only (Orewa in the north to Pukekohe in the south).

Delivery to subscribers in the Auckland region may also be affected.

The first Herald Travel magazine of 2107 will now be published in Wednesday's paper.

NZME apologises to readers, subscribers and advertisers - we are working hard to rectify the issue to ensure the Ellerslie print plant is back to full capacity today.

We will keep our customers updated on the situation.

- NZ Herald