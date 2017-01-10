Two teens taken to hospital after McDonald's fight in Napier

Two people were taken to hospital after a fight in Napier McDonald's last night.

Staff at the fast food restaurant have been left shaken after witnessing the violent outburst between teenagers which, according to social media, escalated into a double stabbing.

Police were called to a "disorder job" on Thackeray St around 9pm, a police spokesman said.

He said several people, including women, were fighting.

A woman on Facebook said her daughter was at work when teenagers got into a fight inside the restaurant.

It ended with two youths being stabbed and taken to hospital for treatment.

The woman said her daughter was left a bit shaken but staff were unharmed and the restaurant remained open.

Police said the Crime Investigation Bureau was investigating.

