5:53am Tue 10 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Two teens taken to hospital after McDonald's fight in Napier

The fight erupted in Napier's McDonald's around 9pm. Photo / Google
The fight erupted in Napier's McDonald's around 9pm. Photo / Google

Two people were taken to hospital after a fight in Napier McDonald's last night.

Staff at the fast food restaurant have been left shaken after witnessing the violent outburst between teenagers which, according to social media, escalated into a double stabbing.

Police were called to a "disorder job" on Thackeray St around 9pm, a police spokesman said.

He said several people, including women, were fighting.

A woman on Facebook said her daughter was at work when teenagers got into a fight inside the restaurant.

It ended with two youths being stabbed and taken to hospital for treatment.

The woman said her daughter was left a bit shaken but staff were unharmed and the restaurant remained open.

Police said the Crime Investigation Bureau was investigating.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 10 Jan 2017 06:38:45 Processing Time: 13ms