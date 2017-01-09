Picture exclusive: John Key and wife Bronagh enjoy their Hawaii getaway

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

John Key is making the most of being out of the spotlight and enjoying some down time, sunshine and fine food with his wife Bronagh in Hawaii.

Key surprised the nation when he resigned from the top job as prime minister in December. He was spotted last week dining at the popular Andaz Resort in Wailea, Maui before taking a dip in the resort's pool.

The happy couple also ate at the famous Morimoto restaurant, which is run by celebrity chef Mashari Morimoto and serves western and Japanese cuisine. The tantalising dinner menu has a mix of salads, sushi and steaks, with mains ranging from $36 to $62.

But despite John Key being on holiday, images taken by an international photo agency show the 55-year-old still had to participate in mundane jobs including filling his car with gas and going furniture shopping.

Hawaii has always been a popular bolt hole for Key who owns a luxury holiday home in the Wailea beach development area in south Maui and regularly stays there.

He has spent at least the last four Christmases there with his family, as well as mid-year escapes.

At the time of his resignation Key said a decade of long nights at home for Bronagh and other sacrifices made by close family members were among the reasons behind his decision to stand down. It was during another holiday in Hawaii last year where he had a lengthy discussion about his future in politics before reaching the final decision.

While Key puts his feet up and enjoys temperatures of around 22C, his close ally Bill English has embarked on his first trip as Prime Minister, heading to Europe to meet with European leaders and discuss free trade agreements.

English will be needing more than a pair of his swim shorts on his trip with his first stop Brussels forecast to reach a high of just 5C tomorrow. Key resigned as PM but will stay on as the Helensville MP and remain a backbencher in Parliament until the next election.

Key could not be reached for comment.

