Cheeky naked evening run causes a stir on Hibiscus Coast

A man out for an evening run in nothing but a pair of shoes has caused a stir on Auckland's Hibiscus Coast.

A cheeky photo taken from behind and posted to Facebook shows the man running along as the sun sets on Whangaparaoa Rd on Sunday night.

He appears to be wearing a pair of orange-soled sneakers and nothing else.

Members of the Hibiscus Coast community Facebook group had fun wondering who the naked runner could be, with some speculating whether he'd been caught cheating with someone else's partner.

"Hubby came home early," one person commented, followed by three cry-laugh emojis.

One local had a different theory - blaming petrol prices for the runner's bare bottom.

"This is what happens when u pay to much for gas on the coast you have nothing left for clothes [sic]," read the comment, which had 54 likes.

At the time of writing the post has been liked more than 700 times and had more than 100 comments.

The woman who posted the photo said she had more after seeing the man at the intersection of Whangaparaoa Rd and Wade River Rd.

Despite pleas from several group members to share them, she so far had not.

She has been approached for comment.

Many people wondered if the man might be taking part in a competition run by Johnny "Danger" Bennett, a wannabe stuntman who made headlines in 2015 after surfing atop a taxi over the Harbour Bridge.

Bennett confirmed he was running a competition where if people sent a video of themselves doing a nude dash to the SnapChat account Go Troppo they could win a trip to Rarotonga.

"The lucky winner or should I say the lucky streaker will be streaking their bare bum all the way to Raro with me to enjoy the warm weather and party vibes at the popular sold out event Springbreak Raro," Bennett told the Herald.

He said he had not seen a video posted which looked like the man in question in the picture, however.

A different nude run on SnapChat showed a man streaking through a Kmart yelling "take me to Raro".

