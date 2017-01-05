Beachgoers warned of big swells on East Coast

Holiday makers heading for the beach today are being warned about big swells down the East Coast.

MetService says swells of up to 5 metres are predicted on the East Coast of both islands.

The waves are set to peak around Banks Peninsula this morning, in Wellington and Wairarapa around midday, and Gisborne and the Mahia Peninsula late afternoon.

The swells are being generated by a deep low to the south east of the country.

Meteorologist Lisa Murray said in close to that low there are storm force winds of 50 knots, which is about 93 kilometres per hour mean speed.

She said we do get big swells in New Zealand so it's not particularly extraordinary.

However, she said given the time of year, we must remember there are lots of people down the coast, and out in the sea in small boats and things like that because they're still on holiday.

She said that's why they're trying to get the message out there to people, just to let them know.

Murray said the swell has a decent period, and a period gives you an idea of the strength of the swell.

She said this is a 13 to 14 second period and it means that it has a good push to it as the swell comes through.

She said if you are heading out on the water you need to be aware but also take precautions.

Murray said you need to be confident and know the waters in that region, and parents need to be aware these swells are quite large and have a good strength to them, and make sure small children don't play too close to the shoreline.

She said there could also possibly be damage to southern facing coastlines in Wellington, and there will be some swell through Cook Strait which could make ferry crossings a little bumpy.

But some who will be welcoming the swell will be surfers.

