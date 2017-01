By - Rotorua Daily Post

Emergency services are at Lake Rotoiti after a person fell off a boat and failed to resurface.

A police media spokesperson said it was understood three people were on board the boat when one fell overboard and failed to resurface.

A rescue helicopter was headed to the scene, along with Coastguard, police and the Rotorua Harbourmaster.

The call to emergency services was received at 2.11pm.

More to come.