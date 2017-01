A motorist is dead after a single car crash south of Christchurch this afternoon.

The car crashed on the Christchurch-Akaroa Rd, near Tai Tapu, at 2.30pm today.

State Highway 75 is closed south of Tai Tapu between Macartneys Rd and Duck Pond Rd.

Delays are expected and police are asking that drivers avoid the area.

Police are in attendance at the scene.

- NZ Herald