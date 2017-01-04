2:54pm Wed 4 January
Huge marlin caught on camera

A huge marlin caught off the coast of Northland last week has been captured in a video that's now been viewed nearly 4000 times.

A.J. Heijns captured the group loading the massive marlin - weighing nearly 350kg that took about three hours to catch - into a van.

The video prompted angry responses from people on Heijns' Facebook page - one of whom knew the group.

"I come from a fishing family and have a marine degree but I still agree it's not worth keeping," the person said.

"Protection of reproductively viable adults is crucial for the conservation and protection of the fisheries and species."

- NZ Herald

