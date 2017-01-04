8:35am Wed 4 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Demolition of Wellington's Reading Cinema carpark begins

By Katrina Bennett

Updated less than a minute ago
Demolition of Wellington's Reading Cinema carpark. Photo / Katrina Bennett
Demolition of Wellington's Reading Cinema carpark. Photo / Katrina Bennett

Demolition of Wellington's Reading Cinema carpark has begun this morning.

The Wellington City Council's earthquake recovery team met contractors at the Tory Street site at 7am, ready for demolition which began just before 8.30am.

All of Tory St between Courtenay Place and Wakefield St will be closed while the demolition takes place. Photo / Katrina Bennett
All of Tory St between Courtenay Place and Wakefield St will be closed while the demolition takes place. Photo / Katrina Bennett



Team member Moana Mackey said the high-reach crane that's been demolishing buildings on Molesworth Street was brought in to start chomping away at the carpark building.

Demolition of Wellington's Reading Cinema carpark. Photo / Katrina Bennett
Demolition of Wellington's Reading Cinema carpark. Photo / Katrina Bennett



She said it's now a demolition site, so all of Tory Street between Courtenay Place and Wakefield Street will be closed, as well as the footpath along Courtenay Central.

- Newstalk ZB

By Katrina Bennett

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 04 Jan 2017 08:35:25 Processing Time: 20ms