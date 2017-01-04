Demolition of Wellington's Reading Cinema carpark begins

By Katrina Bennett

Demolition of Wellington's Reading Cinema carpark has begun this morning.



The Wellington City Council's earthquake recovery team met contractors at the Tory Street site at 7am, ready for demolition which began just before 8.30am.





Team member Moana Mackey said the high-reach crane that's been demolishing buildings on Molesworth Street was brought in to start chomping away at the carpark building.





She said it's now a demolition site, so all of Tory Street between Courtenay Place and Wakefield Street will be closed, as well as the footpath along Courtenay Central.

- Newstalk ZB