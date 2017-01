Three fire crews and two helicopters are battling a blaze in the Far North.

Fire Service northern shift manager Karen Larking said they were called around 6.50pm to the fire on Marlin Drive, Taupo Bay.

"It was 70 metres by 70 metres and climbing up steep terrain.

Firefighters are working to try and protect nearby homes and baches.

Larking said there are no concerns anyone is missing and there are no evacuations at this stage.

- NZ Herald