Crashes add to holiday traffic delays

Crashes mixed with the usual holiday traffic mean people travelling back to Wellington will be stuck in delays of at least 45 minutes.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said the delays were southbound through Ohau to Otaki, after a crash on State Highway 1 that blocked one lane.

The NZTA is also urging drivers to allow extra time travelling through Auckland as holiday traffic builds.

Earlier today, diversions were put in place on State Highway 5 near Taupo after two separate crashes.

Nobody was seriously injured in the crashes, which caused a road closure between State Highway 1 and Aratiatia Rd.

While the crash scenes have since been cleared, police are asking motorists to continue driving to the conditions and to exercise caution and patience.

