1:05pm Tue 3 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Rotting animal carcasses dumped at North Shore seaside bush park

The Chelsea Sugar Factory in Auckland where dumped animal carcasses were discovered. Photo / Dean Purcell
The Chelsea Sugar Factory in Auckland where dumped animal carcasses were discovered. Photo / Dean Purcell

WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTOS

Rotting carcasses from slaughtered beasts have been dumped at a popular Auckland seaside park.

The putrid, maggot-filled remains of up to two animals lie beside a public carpark in the Chelsea Estate Heritage Park on Auckland's North Shore.

The park surrounds the iconic Chelsea Sugar Works.

Just metres from the Colonial Rd gravel carpark the carcasses, largely stripped of flesh and skin, fester in the 20-plus degree temperatures.

A towel and packet of cigarettes lies alongside the rotting carcasses. Photo / Jason Oxenham
A towel and packet of cigarettes lies alongside the rotting carcasses. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The stench is so strong it can be smelt metres away from where the skeletal remains have been left to slowly disintegrate in the open.

Amidst the carcasses a discarded packet of cigarettes and towel.

A gruesome find near a carpark in Birkenhead's Chelsea Estate Heritage Park. Photo / Jason Oxenham
A gruesome find near a carpark in Birkenhead's Chelsea Estate Heritage Park. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The latest horrifying dumping comes as Auckland Council struggles to crack down on rogue rubbish collection operators who are behind large amounts of rubbish left on roadside berms.

The council says ratepayers are forking out more than $1million a year to clear up discarded home and office property illegally dumped on roads or public spaces throughout the city.

A strong stench fills there air in the surrounding area where the gutted carcasses of two animals lie rotting. Photo / Jason Oxenham
A strong stench fills there air in the surrounding area where the gutted carcasses of two animals lie rotting. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Figures released to the Herald showed just $43,600 had been recovered in fines for illegal dumping over the past five years.

The council fingered repeat offenders who offered to take people's rubbish away for cash then dumped it.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 03 Jan 2017 13:06:12 Processing Time: 6ms