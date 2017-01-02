Rotting animal carcasses dumped at North Shore seaside bush park

WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTOS

Rotting carcasses from slaughtered beasts have been dumped at a popular Auckland seaside park.

The putrid, maggot-filled remains of up to two animals lie beside a public carpark in the Chelsea Estate Heritage Park on Auckland's North Shore.

The park surrounds the iconic Chelsea Sugar Works.

Just metres from the Colonial Rd gravel carpark the carcasses, largely stripped of flesh and skin, fester in the 20-plus degree temperatures.

The stench is so strong it can be smelt metres away from where the skeletal remains have been left to slowly disintegrate in the open.

Amidst the carcasses a discarded packet of cigarettes and towel.

The latest horrifying dumping comes as Auckland Council struggles to crack down on rogue rubbish collection operators who are behind large amounts of rubbish left on roadside berms.

The council says ratepayers are forking out more than $1million a year to clear up discarded home and office property illegally dumped on roads or public spaces throughout the city.

Figures released to the Herald showed just $43,600 had been recovered in fines for illegal dumping over the past five years.

The council fingered repeat offenders who offered to take people's rubbish away for cash then dumped it.

- NZ Herald