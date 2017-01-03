Northland teen killed on New Year's Day named

Anna Leask is senior police reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

The pedestrian killed in the Far North in the early hours of New Year's Day was a high school student who had recently lost her father.

Chloe Hope Hartigan was struck by a car just after 2am on New Year's Day on Oruru Rd, just south of the Taipa township. Police are investigating her death.

She was 17 years old and is survived by her twin brother.

Tragically, Hartigan's death comes just five months after her father Geoffrey Hartigan, who died on July 8.

Many of Hartigan's friends have taken to social media to pay tribute to the Taipa Area School student.

A friend of her late father wrote: "Feeling terribly sad right now".

"In July we lost one of my best long time friends, and this morning I found out his 17-year-old daughter, Chloe Hartigan, died on the first day of this year.

"It seems she was a pedestrian that was killed in the far north in a car accident. This is what we call a tragic accident. I feel so sad for Chloe's twin brother... I feel even worse for her grandparents... losing their son and now their granddaughter that they raised a lot of her life."

A death notice for Hartigan described her as a precious daughter and loved twin sister of Jarrad.

She was also the "cherished and loved" granddaughter of Tom and Tui Hartigan who live at Karikari Peninsula.

"You my darling will be in our hearts forever," the notice read.

Other friends learned of Hartigan's death through social media.

"Tried to start '17 off on a good note only to wake up and find out Miss Chloe Hope Hartigan had her angel wings given to her early this morning," one friend posted on Facebook.

"I remember your face from my first day at Taipa so prominently, with your two pony tails and your fringe with the very same smile I last saw.

"You were always so genuine... You were well and truly a beautiful soul and I wish this never happened to you."

Another friend wrote: "This took my 2017 from a high to an all time low and made me realise that anything can happen so expect the unexpected.

"You're such a kind and caring person and I will miss hearing that goofy laugh of yours. Still can't believe you're actually gone. I'm lost for words. You'll be dearly missed."

Hartigan's funeral will be held tomorrow at Glenburvie Marae, Tikipunga. She was the second pedestrian to die in the Far North on New Year's Day.

At 1.15am a man was hit by a car on Kerikeri Inlet Rd near the intersection of Pa Rd, as people were heading home from New Year's Eve festivities.

Inspector Riki Whiu said it appeared the man had been walking in the middle of the road when he was hit.

He died at the scene despite the efforts of St John medics to save him.

The man's name is yet to be released by police.

The holiday road toll currently stands at 19 and is the highest since the 2008/09 year when 25 people lost their lives.

The official holiday road toll period ends at 6am Wednesday.

- NZ Herald