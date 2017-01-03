Fisherman's body recovered in Lake Ferry tragedy

The body of a fisherman swept out to sea at Lake Ferry in Wairarapa yesterday has been recovered.

The man, believed to be a Filipino father of four, was fishing near the mouth of Lake Onoke when he was swept out to sea about 2.30pm.

Police today said they had recovered a body near the river mouth about 11pm yesterday.

A man at the beach yesterday said he had spoken to the twin brother of the victim.

"The twin brother said he was on the other side of the mouth opening. He had told him not to go over there but he said he was really stubborn."

Police were now notifying the man's next of kin.

- NZ Herald