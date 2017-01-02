Car crash blocking lanes on Auckland's Southern Motorway

A single-car crash is blocking an off-ramp on Auckland's Southern Motorway this evening.

Police, ambulance and fire crews are at the site of the crash, on the off-ramp to Symonds St, in Auckland City.

Northern fire communications shift manager Jaron Phillips says the vehicle is on its side.

It is not yet known whether the occupants of the car are injured.

Firefighters were called to the scene just before 6.30pm, Phillips said.

Southern Mwy: #Crash blocking northbound off-ramp to Symonds St. Avoid this exit if possible, use Wellesley St. ^TP pic.twitter.com/leq0tgHSiD — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) January 2, 2017

The NZ Transport Agency said the crash was blocking the area.

Motorists were being encouraged to avoid the exit, if possible, or to expect delays.

- NZ Herald