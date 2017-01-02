8:06pm Mon 2 January
Car crash blocking lanes on Auckland's Southern Motorway

The crash blocking the on-ramp. Photo / via NZTA
A single-car crash is blocking an off-ramp on Auckland's Southern Motorway this evening.

Police, ambulance and fire crews are at the site of the crash, on the off-ramp to Symonds St, in Auckland City.

Northern fire communications shift manager Jaron Phillips says the vehicle is on its side.

It is not yet known whether the occupants of the car are injured.

Firefighters were called to the scene just before 6.30pm, Phillips said.


The NZ Transport Agency said the crash was blocking the area.

Motorists were being encouraged to avoid the exit, if possible, or to expect delays.

- NZ Herald

