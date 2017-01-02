Four-car pile-up in Manawatu one of a spate of crashes on New Zealand roads

Emergency services are attending a four-car pile-up on SH1 in the Manawatu District this afternoon - with reports of at least one person trapped and injured.

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the crash that happened in Sanson, at around 2.30pm.

A police spokeswoman said a witness to the crash indicated someone was trapped, but police had only just arrived at the scene, so the details were still unclear.

She said the accident was blocking the northbound lane of the highway.

Meanwhile, motorists were being warned of traffic delays in Tauranga after a car hit a pedestrian shortly before 2pm.

Police attended the crash, near the Bayfair Shopping Centre roundabout, that has left one person with serious injuries.

These weren't believed to be life-threatening.

Police asked motorists to be patient as emergency services cleared one of the eastbound lanes.

At around the same time as the Tauranga accident this afternoon, a person crashed in the Waikato after having a heart-attack.

Emergency services, including police, ambulance and fire were called to the crash on Arapuni Road, near Te Awamutu, shortly after 2pm.

A fire service spokesperson confirmed one person suffered a cardiac arrest and crew were assisting ambulance and police.

She was unable to divulge any further details.

Police understood a medical event contributed to the single vehicle crash in the Waipa District.

A spokeswoman said the last update indicated ambulance was still working on a patient - the person's status remained unclear.

The Serious Crash Unit was on its way to the accident.

Meanwhile, a third crash north of Auckland this afternoon, shortly before 2pm, saw one vehicle roll down a bank.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the crash happened on SH1 some 700m past Mahurangi Road West, Pohuehue.

She understood only one vehicle was involved and no-one appeared to have any serious injuries.

