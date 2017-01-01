Whangarei family claims they were assaulted on Uretiti Beach

A Whangarei woman says she is terrified after her family was allegedly attacked by a man wielding a baton on a Northland Beach.



Ivy, who doesn't want to use her last name for fear of being targeted, was at Uretiti Beach on Friday with her two small children, fiance, parents in-law and friends.



They were setting up a Kontiki fishing line when she claims a car sped by doing "at least 80km". She said the car turned around and sped off down the beach near the family again.

This time their friend, Rose, waved the car down. She asked the driver to slow down as his driving could be dangerous with small children running around, Ivy said.





The driver, who had a thick accent, shook his head and motioned at the family to go away. Rose's partner, Spencer, approached the driver and asked the same thing. This time, she claims, the driver got out of his car and started to approach Spencer aggressively, Ivy said.



Ivy's partner, Hadlee, and her father-in-law ran over to the dispute.



"The man ran back to the vehicle and came back...

He smacked my fiance in the face with that [allegedly a baton] and hit Spencer across the arm and head as well.



"We were just trying to get him to go away. We had all of our kids there."



Ivy's father-in-law tried to grab the weapon off the driver but he bit him on the arm. The family wrestled the driver to the ground and got the weapon away from him. But when the driver got away he took off down the beach and came "racing back" with three more men in the car, Ivy said.



"When that happened us girls just grabbed the babies and got in the car.



"It was the most terrified I've ever been in my life. We sped down the beach trying to get away."

The men couldn't fit in the car so were left to confront the group of foreigners.



Another vehicle with four men then took up chase after the women. Ivy said they were pursued down the beach, over a sand dune and out of the carpark before they turned around.

The whole time they were on the phone to 111. Ivy said the car was a big 4WD painted with black and white camouflage and appeared to have emblems that looked like gang patches on it.



"We were absolutely petrified of what was going to happen. We didn't know if our boys were being stabbed."



Ivy said when the police arrived they "had no sense of urgency whatsoever". She was trying to get the police to go down to the beach to check on the boys but said they didn't act promptly.



The driver who allegedly assaulted the men with a baton drove to Whangarei Police Station in his own car. The family headed to Ruakaka Police Station to make their statements.



There, police told them that their stories didn't match up and they might get charged with fighting if they pursued the case further, Ivy claimed.



"I doubt that man would have had a scratch on him. My partner had a laceration on his face, my father-in-law had a bite mark on his arm and Spencer had lumps on his head and a bruise from the baton across his arm.



"We couldn't believe it. We've just gone through this horrible experience and we're being told it's our fault, that we shouldn't have stopped the vehicle."



Police said they were called at about 2pm to reports of a male driving at speed along the beach, and a scuffle that had followed.



"One person was reported to be injured. Police attended, and spoke with all the parties separately."



One man was charged with possessing an offensive weapon and is due to appear in Whangarei District Court on January 18.



Police inquiries are continuing.



Since Ivy put her story up on Facebook she said others have approached her with similar stories involving foreigners.



Ivy thought foreigners came out often to collect crabs. She said the beach is not patrolled.

- NZ Herald