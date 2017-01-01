Dad hit in eye by firework debris: I'm just worried that I won't see

A man is facing being blind in one eye after he was struck with debris at Dunedin's public New Year's Eve display.

Wayne Boss, who works for the Dunedin City Council, was watching the council-run display with his family when he was hit in the right eye and knocked to the ground.

"I'm looking up at the Dunedin council Octagon building where the fireworks are being set off and it's black obviously," Boss said through tears from his hospital bed.

"And just for a split second I saw an object which I thought was a spent rocket. But we are talking milliseconds because then I get a blow to my right eye which was so hard it just floored me."

His son, Ben, said: "I turned my head in a matter of milliseconds, I saw the object strike him in the eye.

"It looked like debris or a fragment or some black object that was moving very quickly from the sky."

Boss, a keen cyclist and skier and is the council's senior environmental health officer, was driven to hospital by police and surgery was performed until 4am.

"I've just been back to see the eye surgeon and he said the lens is at the rear of my eye, the pupil is in three parts and it will need at least another two operations, and well, he said a very long time recovery. I'm just worried that I won't see.

"Even the surgeon's absolutely shocked by what's occurred and the damage to my eye. And it should have been just an enjoyable time. We only planned to be there half an hour and go home."

WorkSafe told the Herald it had been notified of the incident by Boss' family and would determine whether they would investigate.

- NZ Herald