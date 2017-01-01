Body washes up on private beach in Hawke's Bay

The body of a woman has washed up on a private beach in the Hawke's Bay this afternoon.
Police are at the scene at Tangoio making inquiries to identify her and the circumstances surrounding the death.
More to come.
