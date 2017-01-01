4:38pm Sun 1 January
Body washes up on private beach in Hawke's Bay

Police are at the scene at Tangoio making inquiries to identify her and the circumstances surrounding the death. Photo / Hawke's Bay Today
The body of a woman has washed up on a private beach in the Hawke's Bay this afternoon.

Police are at the scene at Tangoio making inquiries to identify her and the circumstances surrounding the death.

More to come.

- NZ Herald

