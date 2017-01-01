Holiday road toll rises to 18 after truck rolls in Whakatane

The road toll is now at 18 after a fatal crash in Whakatane.

One person is dead after a truck rolled on Thornton Rd in Whakatane at approximately 12.30pm.

A police spokesperson said the truck was believed to have hit another vehicle before rolling.

The two occupants in the other vehicle were being treated for moderate and minor injuries, they said.

A fire service communications spokesperson said a 111 call came in at 12.27pm today.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place at Powdrell Rd and Westbank Rd.

Serious Crash Unit have been notified and will be investigating

- NZ Herald