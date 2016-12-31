Waiheke group at centre of Rhythm & Vines drug bust

Eight people were arrested after a police raid of 12 tents at the Rhythm & Vines music festival at Gisborne yesterday.

Police revealed this morning that they executed a search of several tents at Treble Camp, yesterday after receiving information of suspected drug dealing.

R&V security staff identified a tent at the Treble Camp site possibly being used as a location to sell cannabis and other drugs, and reported it, police said.

Acting on the information received, police executed a search of the identified tent, which then led to the search of 11 other tents.

Senior Sergeant Ross Smith said all of the tents were connected to a large group from Waiheke Island," a police spokesperson said.

"Drugs that were located included; MDMA (E), assorted party pills and capsules, cannabis, hash, meth pipes, an assortment of utensils and several thousand dollars-worth of cash.

"In total, 12 tents were searched and 34 R&V patrons were spoken to."

As a result, eight people were arrested on various drug charges and two warnings were issued.

Those arrested were all in their 20s and had travelled down from Waiheke Island for the festival.

"This was a great combined effort by all parties involved in the search, with a fantastic result," said Smith.

"There is absolutely no place for this type of illegal activity at these events.

"Police and event organisers work closely to ensure that festival goers are safe and this just goes to show how seriously this offending is taken and that it is not worth the risk."

- NZ Herald