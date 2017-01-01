Four New Year fatals brings holiday road toll to 17

The holiday road toll stands at 17, rising overnight with the deaths of two pedestrians in Northland.

A man died when he was hit by a car in Kerikeri just after 1am this morning on Kerikeri Inlet Road near the intersection with Pa Road.

It is thought the man was walking in the middle of the road with friends on the way back from New Year's festivities.

At 2.28am a female pedestrian was killed after she was stuck by a car on Oruru Road near Taipa in the Far North.

Yesterday two people were killed in Northland and Christchurch in crashes.

A man was found dead in a vehicle following a single car crash on SH12 at Aranga, Northland at 5.35pm.

And at 9pm a single car crash in Spotswood, Christchurch claimed the life of one person.



Last year's holiday road toll was 12 dead from 244 reported injury crashes.

The holiday period ends on January 4.

- NZ Herald