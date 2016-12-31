'Large response' to two blazes in Far North

The Fire Service is sending "large responses" to two blazes in the Far North.

A spokesperson described the fires as "significant" and were located at Pataua South and Matai Bay.

A Fire Service shift manager said the blaze in Matai Bay was "quite significant", with "dozens" of people calling about it.

Fire crews are arriving on scene now.

Meanwhile, the shift manager could not say how close the Pataua fire was to the campground, but said it was "burning alongside a beach front past the campground".

The Fire Service is reporting the fire in Matai Bay is heading towards a property.

Crews from Karikari, Mangonui, Rangiputa and Kaitaia​ and responding.

