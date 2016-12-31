10:53pm Sat 31 December
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

'Large response' to two blazes in Far North

A spokesperson described the fires as "significant". Photo / File
A spokesperson described the fires as "significant". Photo / File

The Fire Service is sending "large responses" to two blazes in the Far North.

A spokesperson described the fires as "significant" and were located at Pataua South and Matai Bay.

A Fire Service shift manager said the blaze in Matai Bay was "quite significant", with "dozens" of people calling about it.

Fire crews are arriving on scene now.

Meanwhile, the shift manager could not say how close the Pataua fire was to the campground, but said it was "burning alongside a beach front past the campground".

The Fire Service is reporting the fire in Matai Bay is heading towards a property.

Crews from Karikari, Mangonui, Rangiputa and Kaitaia​ and responding.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 31 Dec 2016 22:53:35 Processing Time: 88ms