Kiwi party-goers prepare for countdown to 2017

Revellers are starting to pack out bars and party hot-spots as New Zealand prepares to farewell 2016 - and welcome in 2017.

Fine weather in most of the country's main centres and popular holiday destinations - including the Bay of Plenty, Bay of Islands and the Coromandel - has helped increase spirits ahead of the big night.

At Auckland's Viaduct Harbour, the punters and publicans were already getting into the New Year's groove by 5.30pm.

O'Hagans Irish Bar already had in excess of 150 people and duty manager Callum Bryden was expecting one of the busiest nights of the year, perhaps only second to St Patrick's Day.

"It'll probably start picking up around 9pm and we'll have in excess of 300 people at any given time.

"We've got the band from 10 'til 1am and we've got a prime location [to watch] the Sky Tower with the fireworks, so we'll potentially be close to stopping people coming in by midnight because it'll be that packed."

He didn't expect too much of a problem with people getting drunk and disorderly.

"Generally people are just out to have a good time so hopefully it'll be the same again. But we've got plenty of security on in case."

Sara Twister was hoping to earn a few bucks out of the revelry in a different way.

The acrobat was setting up her archery show - "I shoot a bow and arrow with my feet" - next to the Wynyard Quarter bridge.

"This is our job so we aim for the times when people are out and about."

She said New Year's crowds were generally good fun, but had no doubt she'd have to deal with the odd obnoxious drunkard.

"Oh yeah, of course there'll always be a few but you learn to brush it off - it's part of the trade."

Rob Dickens and his two mates were gearing up for the Wondergardens music festival at Silo Park.

He'd learned from previous New Year's Eves that it was always a good idea to lower one's expectations.

"Overall New Year's is a bit overblown. You tend to go into it with high expectations and they're usually disappointed. So we're trying to have a moderate point of view and whatever's good's good."

Down the other end of Wynyard Quarter, Andy Coles was less philosophical.

"I'm gonna get slaughtered."

Auckland's big New Year celebrations are spear-headed by the annual fireworks display set off from the Sky Tower.

More than 500kg of explosives are set to be ignited during the spectacular show. In the two hours before midnight a Kiwi-themed laser animation will be beamed across the tower.

The Sky Tower also has a 15m x 15m countdown clock running in the lead-in to midnight.

Hamilton

In Hamilton farmers Troy Mahon, Marc Callis and Cullum Armstrong, all 25, say they might not see in the New Year on account of having to get up at 4am to milk cows.

"I'm going to go straight through," Armstrong said. "I'm going to try and see it out."

The trio, from Matamata, Huntly and Hamilton respectively, were at The Local Taphouse with partners and said it would be dinner and drinks and a relatively early night.

They said they couldn't complain about 2016 but were looking forward to a better and brighter new year.

New Years' resolutions included "taking it one day at a time" and "acting our age".

Bar staff Emily Simpson, Emily Chambers and Michaela Soffe said they were expecting a busy night.

Two of the 21-year-olds had worked at The Bank Bar and Brasserie last New Years' Eve and said the crowds would arrive around 11pm. Until then it would be busy with dinner bookings.

"It will hit around 11 and we'll be flat out. Last year it was really good, really busy."

Soffe said her New Year's resolution was to find some direction in her life, having studied four different careers in as many years including nursing, travel and tourism, outdoor recreation and business.

At Lone Star on Victoria St, Pirongia farmers Linda and Graeme Chubb had the best seat in the house at a window bar overlooking the comings and goings of the main street.

Graeme, 60, said he'd be tucked up in bed before the big countdown because he also had to get up at 4am to milk cows.

The couple said they were enjoying a beverage before heading across the road to Bluestone Steakhouse for dinner with two other couples.

Graeme's New Year's resolution was to "behave myself" and 55-year-old Linda added: "And mine is to make sure he does".

The pair said they often came to Hamilton to celebrate New Year's Eve because it was close to home and enjoyable.

Bay of Plenty

In the Bay of Plenty, thousands of New Year's revellers are expected to see in the big night at Mount Maunganui.

Entertainment includes the Frequency music party at ASB Baypark.

At Tauranga, around 200 people turned out to a harbourside family event as the year's last sunset fell over the central city.

One of the many mums in the crowd, Sarah Johnson, was happy to "not be having a rowdy New Year's" as she and daughter Leila McDonald, 5, settled in for the 9.30pm fireworks display over the waterfront.

Rather than reflecting on the year that was, Johnson said her thoughts were fixed on what 2017 would bring.

The Tauranga local could be sure of one thing it would: a baby, in the next few weeks.

Nearby, Tauranga Mayor Greg Brownless was manning the tongs in a barbecue put on as part of the More FM-sponsored free event.

He said it was great to see so many families out enjoying the warm New Year's Eve weather and a safe, relaxed atmosphere.

Brownless hoped the rest of the New Year period went without trouble for the city, which in past years had seen rioting and booze-fuelled problems.

Although no official New Year's Eve event had been organised at the Mount, police had still set up at the hotspot a special processing centre - known to many in previous years as Alcatraz.

Brownless said that, despite there being well enough police and emergency personnel to deal with any issues, it was up to revellers to ensure the period wasn't remembered for the wrong reasons.

"It's called self-responsibility," he said.

Gisborne

One of the biggest bashes in New Zealand was the final night of the popular Rhythm and Vines festival at Waiohika Estate vineyard near Gisborne.

The festival attracted tens of thousands of music fans and party-goers who are set to be entertained tonight by a host of leading musos, including the Jordan Luck Band.

Wellington

In Wellington, festivities include a family friendly event at Whairepo Lagoon and at Frank Kitts Park on the Wellington waterfront featuring a fireworks display.

Musical entertainment includes the Shake-Em-On-Downers and the legendary Rodger Fox Big Band, the latter who will be playing a set list of party favourites.

Andrew Hertzog and Heather Seal were relaxing by the waterfront this evening with snacks as they waited for friends to join them for New Year celebrations.

"We're meeting with a group and then going from there," Seal said.

Seal, from the US, and Hertzog, from Australia, were both part of a tour group visiting New Zealand for the holiday period.

They both agreed 2016 had "ended pretty well" thanks to their holiday.

They hoped to spend 2017 travelling.

"Travel more and more," Seal said. "Work less, travel more."

Her resolution was simple: "Stay healthy, stay kind, stay travelly."

Avery Carroll and Koppany Visnyei will not be sorry to see 2016 go.

The tourists from Los Angeles were enjoying a drink down outside a pub on Wellington's waterfront and said they would "see where the night takes us and see what Wellington has to offer".

Carroll said they were excited to ring in New Year's in one of the first places in the world to celebrate it.

"We're excited to see how the other half of the world celebrates New Year's."

Carroll said 2016 had been "terrible" and "chaotic".

"We went through a very disruptive election . . . I think 2016 was a bit of a punch in the face. We lost too many good people and elected too many bad people."

Nevertheless, he was looking forward to a "bright" 2017.

Visnyei, originally from Hungary, still thought the year was "great" but said it was hard to be hopeful for next year with what was happening politically in the US.

"[It's] not necessarily history repeating itself . . . the pendulum is spinning back towards nationalism and conservatism and that is scaring me."

Despite his fears for what would happen in politics next year, Visnyei believed he would have a great 2017.

Carroll was making a resolution to teach himself more new things.

"I want to unleash my own personal creativity and inspire myself to do greater things with my life, and touch those around me," he said.

Visnyei was focusing on "personal growth".

Taupo

Thousands of fans have also headed to UB40's New Year's Eve gig at the Taupo Ampitheatre.

In the lead up to the big gig, the band put a message up on their Facebook page stating: "The calm before the storm in New Zealand! Bring on NYE."

Christchurch

A huge crowd is also expected in Christchurch for free New Year festivities to be held at Hagley Park.

Weather across the country is forecast to be fine tonight, with Gisborne expected to be the warmest with temperatures hitting 27C earlier today.

