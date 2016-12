Nelson Police are seeking information to help find a 15-year-old girl missing from Richmond.

Jade Steer has been missing since Saturday afternoon and police and family hold concerns for her safety.

Jade was last seen wearing pink Converse shoes, a black hoody with "roller derby" printed on it, black T-shirt, and black tights.

Anyone with information on Jade's whereabouts is asked to call Nelson Police on (03) 545 9869.

