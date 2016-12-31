4:49pm Sat 31 December
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Delays expected as New Year's nears

Traffic is set to be congested at various New Year's Eve hotspots. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Traffic is set to be congested at various New Year's Eve hotspots. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Holidaymakers should expect delays as they make their last-minute treks to New Year's Eve hotspots.

Motorists travelling on SH1 at Waipu have faced lengthy delays all afternoon after three separate crashes earlier today.

The crashes, which all happened within about half an hour of each other, and at least eight people were injured in the crashes, one critically. All were taken to Northland Base Hospital, St John said.

NZTA said all the crash sites had been cleared shortly before midday. However, according to the agency's holiday hotspots map, the road would still be congested until about 6pm.

The route will be busy again through Warkworth for most of tomorrow because of the Rodeo at A&P Showgrounds. NZTA warned travellers using this stretch of State Highway 1 to "allow extra time for travel".


Traffic on State Highway 1 south of Auckland is said to be free flowing now after peaking about lunchtime today.

However, Aucklanders travelling to the Coromandel or Tauranga probably won't be so lucky. NZTA predicted State Highway 2 would still be busy at Maramarua until about 5pm and between Paeroa and Tauranga until about 6.30pm.

NZTA said it State Highway 2 would be congested in the opposite direction tomorrow. The worst times to travel west between Tauranga and Paeroa would be between 12pm and 4.30pm.

Continued below.

Related Content

Traffic would start builiding at Maramarua from 1pm tomorrow and the road will continue to be congested for most of the evening.

Wellingtonians escaping the capital on State Highway 2 should start to see traffic easing at Rimutaka Hill from about 5pm.

But the section of State Highway 1 connecting to the capital to Waikanae was expected to be busy in both directions until at least 5.30pm.

Traffic should start easing on State Highway 1 between Blenheim and Nelson eastbound about 4pm and westbound traffic should start easing about half an hour later.

Northbound travellers on State Highway 1 in Canterbury should get a clear run through Waipara from about 4pm. The road should also be flowing well between Ashburton and Christchurch.

There have been no fatal crashes to date today. The holiday road toll remains at 14 this evening after a person was killed in a single-car crash in Northland last night.

Heaviest traffic times



State Highway 1, south of Auckland (Takanini)

Northbound
Jan 3: 12.30pm-4.30pm
Jan 4: 1pm-4pm

State Highway 1, north of Auckland (between Puhoi and Wellsford)

Northbound
Dec 31: 11.3am-3.30pm
Jan 4: 12pm-1.30pm

Southbound
Jan 1: 10am -6pm
Jan 2: 10.30am-8pm
Jan 3: 11am-5pm
Jan 4: 11am-1.30pm

State Highway 2, toward Coromandel, Tauranga (Maramarua)

Eastbound
Dec 31: 11.3am-3.30pm
Jan 4: 12pm-1.30pm

Westbound
Jan 1: 1pm-7pm
Jan 2: 11am-7.30pm
Jan 3:12pm-6.30pm
Jan 4: 12.30pm-3pm

State Highway 1, north of Wellington (Kapiti Coast)

Southbound
Jan 1: 3pm-4pm
Jan 2: 11am-8pm
Jan 3: 11am-7.30pm
Jan 4: 12pm-6pm

Northbound
Dec 31: 9.30am-4pm
Jan 1: 11am-3pm
Jan 2: 10am-3pm
Jan 3: 10am-3.30pm
Jan 4: 10am-12.30pm

State Highway 2, north of Wellington (Rimutaka Hill)

Northbound
Jan 2: 9am-12.30pm

Southbound
Jan 2: 3pm-7pm
Jan 3: 4pm-5.30pm

Source: NZTA

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 31 Dec 2016 16:49:19 Processing Time: 13ms